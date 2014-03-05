Occult Practices: Group Vows to Eliminate Those Who Divulge Secret

Nigeria is the most ethics/most lingual in the black races of the world. A Country where anything goes and anything can been done without traces. During the time of our forefathers, the religions that came, both Muslims/Christians, things were being done together lay and commonly too.

The religion as we were told, brings the teaching of how to fear and obeyed Almighty God, who created the heaven and the earth. God, after creation, he proclaimed and pronounced his supreme words; let there be light and there was light. But nowadays, things are happening differently and so many barbaric religious spring up their ugly heads. Millions of people went into barbaric sect’s act of religious. What we known as get rich quickly syndrome and prolonged of their lives.

The NIGERIAN OBSERVER crime reporter took a visit to the yearly Ulokhegbe confraternity festival which is being held February 28 every year throughout the country. The celebration, which is very occultic by putting on black and red clothes to dance around the evoked deities who they sacrificed blood of a black foul’s by every member present. The deity in turned will spat out some concoction to the confraternity members which they robbed on their face and went home with some of the concoction/the blood of the black fowl to put around their houses and also rob the forehead of their male children; unknowing to the eldest son or siblings that have been sacrificed to the deities mysterious and within 97 days of the festivities, the eldest son or sibling would die after that, their businesses would start flourishing and their lives would be prolonged. This has been the practice of this confraternity over the years.

A group of young crusaders (name withheld) who some of their father’s belonged to the confraternity, gathered in one of the Nigerian Universities sometimes early in the year 2014 and took a common decision, that the barbaric activities of killings of promised future youths of our country must be stopped by the occult confraternity.

The group was spearheaded by some notable students/some eldest children of the confraternity families. This they said is no longer acceptable and must be stopped forthwith. The situation they said makes members of the families whom their fathers belonged to the confraternity to flee the country for fear of not being killed. The groups also called on the Nigerian Government to as a matter of urgency look into this matter before the younger generation would completely wiped out, the group concluded.

The confraternity on their own are threatening fire and brimstones that those that divulge their confraternity secret would be cut down mysteriously. What an irony of a society.

