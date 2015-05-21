January 24, 2017
Role Of Mass Media In Political Development In Nigera (1)
  • Audrey Akinyemi

    The media has the responsibility of keeping a close eye on the government and serving as watchdogs over their activities for the purpose of shaping the beliefs and actions of the people towards government’s activities. Over the years, the media has had significant impact in the political system of Nigeria in the sense that it has been a medium through which the government communicates and interacts with the people and vice-versa.
    It has also encouraged and promoted political awareness and participation among the people. In recent times, the media has also been seen as a medium through which politicians use to gain exposure during elections, rallies etc.
    Hence,the media plays very important roles in the political development of Nigeria
    AKINYEMI A AUDREY
    CALEB UNIVERSITY IMOTA LAGOS.
    DEPARTMENT OF MASS COMMUNICATION.

  • OGUNNUBI ABIODUN

    The media shapes peoples understanding of events; let’s not use the media for negative influence on the masses, let’s use the media to serve as the facilitator of economic re-engineering in our country.”

    The media has been variously defined by scholars of mass communication among which media is referred to as a collective means of communication by which general public or populace is kept informed about the day to day happenings in the society. The media is also said to be an aggregation of all communication channels that use techniques of making a lot of direct personal communication between the communicator and the public.

    These roles of media in national development lie in their capacity and capability to teach, manipulate, sensitize and mobilize people through information dissemination

    OGUNNUBI ABIODUN TOBI
    CALEB UNIVERSITY IMOTA LAGOS.
    DEPARTMENT OF MASS COMMUNICATION

  • OGUNNUBI ABIODUN

    OGUNNUBI ABIODUN TOBI

    CALEB UNIVERSITY IMOTA LAGOS.

    DEPARTMENT OF MASS COMMUNICATION

