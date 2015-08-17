Ige Emwinghare Johnson Declare Wanted

The Nigerian Police Force has declare one Ige Emwinghare Johnson wanted for practicing gay and being bisexual an act punishable by law in Nigeria as enacted in same sex marriage (prohibition) Act of January 2014.

Media report had it that Ige Emwinghare Johnson was allegedly implicated by his lover and sexual partner one Edos who is late but confessed to the crime before his death when his father an Ayelala Priest consulted the gods for his son sickness, after several months of treatment both traditional and otherwise, and when confronted by the father, Edos confess to the act and died immediately while the remains was taken to the evil forest.

According to eye witness and a youth in the Community where this abominable act was committed said Edos appear to be simple, nice, well behaved and respectful that no one will believe that he would be involved in such a shameful act. “We are shocked at this allegation but would be difficult to believe it but because it is coming from his father one has no reason not to believe it. What will a father gain by lying about his son? His father is a well-respected Priest in the Community; as such we all believed his story”.

Speaking further the youth said such act is an abomination in the Land, the Chief Priest knows the implication of the behaviour of his son and his lover Ige Emwinghare Johnson as such reported the case to the elders, youths and the police so as not to share in the curse that follows a shameful act of this nature, though the father insisted on taken the remains of his son but he was refused by the traditional ruler and elders of the community as the remain was taken to evil forest.

“Immediately the issue was reported to the elders, they in turn informed the youths and the police who all swung into action to arrest the love bird but Ige Emwinghare Johnson was able to escape from the scene through the back door, the source concluded.

A family source who spoke under anonymity said all the allegation against his brother are all fabricated lies from the pit of hell. “My brother is well brought up, he is well behaved and can never practice gay. We are shocked since this shameful episode began. The entire incident has cost us more pain than gain. We have lost our father in the process due to the action of the youth who came to our house looking for Ige Emwinghare Johnson but met his absent and in anger set the family house ablaze”.

“I was at home that faithful afternoon the 8th day of August 2015 at No 10, Igbinosun Street Off Jesus Christ road Ugbekun Quarters Benin City, when an irate mob came to the house chanting war songs demanding to see my brother Johnson who they allege has committed an abominable act against the people of the land and nation. The shock on the face of my father who was at home was that of disappointment, disbelieve and fear. To protect his son Johnson, my father told them that his son is not around; they immediately got angry and started destroying our properties, trying to force their way into the house to search for themselves to be sure that he is not truly at home. Johnson who was inside heard the noise and immediately took the back door out of the house into the nearby bush; he escaped for his dear life. The youth searched and Johnson was not in. Immediately they set the house on fire, and drove us all out and we watched helplessly as fire raised the entire building down as we were never allowed to rescue anything out of that building.”

Speaking further the source said the only source of livelihood of the family has been destroyed and that action resulted into daddy developing heart attack and subsequently died. Mummy could not bear the same and death of her husband as such left the community, I also left the community for fear of being attacked by these youths who have vowed to look for Johnson my brother at all cost and ensure they kill him for bringing shame to the community.

“I call on relevant authorities to come to the rescue of our family especially my innocent brother whose where about we don’t even know as I speak. I call on them to properly investigate the matter and exonerate my brother, who is not a gay and can never be one because he came from a good and was well brought up” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the police is searching and looking for Ige Emwinghare Johnson. As at present, the where about of Johnson Ige is yet unknown and all effort made to speak to the Police Public Relation Office (PRO) proved abortive as he was said to have gone out of the state for official assignment.