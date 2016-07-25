February 26, 2017
Notorious paedophile burnt alive in Lagos
  • OverSite

    Nigeria Extremely Unsafe for Travelers and Investors. Duly noted.

    C:/earth/africa/nigeria/lagos – delete

    • InfiltrateThem

      Yeah it’s unsafe if you want to go an rape young kids 🙂 xx

    • Brooklyn Bred

      So we know your intentions

    • Naldo Neme

      OverSite why do you think it is unsafe for travellers? Are you trying to go there to rape children? If so then you are correct do not go as it is not safe for your paedophile ass, and I hope they catch you soon in whatever country you are in now.

  • chris smith

    Well does the same not apply to USA much more hateful and wrongful killing that any other …..this is the worrying aspect of life …..but it ok to kill un armed USA humans at point blank range …..and still say its so ssfe the USA college killing mall killng church killing list goes on …..check ur morales ur real morales

  • Ashantisista

    Great Job,Well We Know That’s One Freak Our Children Won’t Have To Worry About! Some Amerikans May Judge This Practice As Being Barbaric However, The Laws Here In The States Are So Lenient,Quite Uncivilized,….Barbaric When A Child Phedophile, Or A Rapist Can Get No More Than A Couple Of Months, Probation, And Many Cases If The Freak Have Enough Money, No Time At All For Such A Dreadful Act….Amerika, Land Of The Free & Freaks!

    • Barry

      A mob of tribe people with little to no education dealing “justice” to a man with no actual proof that he committed a crime is barberic for all those primitive monkeys know they could have just murdered an inoccent man with mental health issues. Pick up a book and educate youself on due process bitch.

      • Your Mother

        In the US police are murdering civilians during routine traffic stops. Police are killing men women and children WITHOUT any consequence for their actions.

        Just the other day. Police shot a man, who was laying on his back, hands held high.

        When the officer was asked why he shot the man, he said “I don’t know”

        The man he shot by the way was a Doctor trying to assist a mentally ill mean–the man police was called for. The mentally ill man had no weapon, wasn’t a threat AND was being assisted by the Doctor who got shot by a cop who don’t know why he shot him!

      • Keekee

        Barry your a cracker piece of shit! Say that shit in front on some black people and watch US burn your Cracker ass alive you scary ass bitch! And Africans are way more educated than you dumb ass white faggots! We built America and made it what it is not you crazy ass crackers! Do me a favor Barry and go kill yourself you bitch ass punk!

        • kragom

          😀
          Of course Africans built the US. They just needed to get out of Africa for their creative genius to thrive! Too bad they had to leave modern practices such as witchcraft behind. Funny btw how American lynching of black people are seen as a horrific practise today, but apparently this incident is something to applaud! How very intelligent of you, just like your personal insults! 🙂

      • Daniel

        You do so stupid Barry I’m a white man that spent 11 enters in the feds no helping them pieces of shit

      • Scooter McHeadshot

        But i bet you support Black Lives Matters don’t you?

      • Sankofah

        Barry, Barry, your spelling is atrocious. There is an online book called a dictionary, please learn to use it.

    • Crystal

      If you don’t like America, and believe we are that uncivilized here perhaps you should go home to your civilization and continuous jungle justice. So tired of people capitalizing here, and yet they complain about it.

      • Keekee

        Crystal this is her country that was stolen from our people so why don’t you get the fuck out bitch!

      • Scooter McHeadshot

        are you fucking stupid or what? She’s criticizing our lenient policy towards these monsters and she’s spot on.

      • adam

        U whites are stupid fucks you dun mfs aren’t from here you are cannites witch are not America blacks are and been in America

  • Vanessa Brox

    If you are a predator, pedophile stay away or you know whats good for you, and if you are an investor, take your money elsewhere… Africa does not need you… obviously your intentions may not be honorable…

  • Jose Pérez-Menchaca

    SOMETIMES IS NECESSARY TO TAKE THE LAW ON YOUR HANDS.

  • Toni Blazeing

    Nigerian Savages.

    • Your Mother

      Go to the US and white savages would do worse to your black ass

  • Daniel

    That is what they deserve ,I don’t believe in my taxes taken care of them while they are in prison then letting them out to do it again

  • Daniel

    Imagine that was your eight year old,the government sends them to special program prison where the other inmates can not touch them or they will get get kicked out of there drug program and any kind of time off they will receive for completing it… so before you call then savages imagine a man raping your 8 year old

  • David55

    I’m a sexual predator hunter and Anon. He got his. We look for these animals everyday.

    • Peter Damian

      Hell yeah bro. Hell yeah.

  • Toni Blazeing

    I have been to America, its full of fat overweight people

    • Peter Damian

      Well I know many of us Americans who are not fat, overweight people. Now how would you like it if I said all Africans are nothing but savages and pedophile scum?

      • Toni Blazeing

        American prisons are full of african scum, thanks for there upkeep. Fatso Yank.

  • David F Mayer

    I hope that he was given a FAIR TRIAL first.

    I don’t approve of lynch law.

    But, if he was guilty, he got what he deserve.

    If he was guilty, that is.

  • Peter Damian

    Good. One less scum Pedophile in the world.

