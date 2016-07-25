Notorious paedophile burnt alive in Lagos

Lagos – Notorious paedophile who raped an eight year-old girl at church premises in Ikorodu area of Lagos and has been terrorizing the neighbourhood for months was on Sunday burnt alive by the residents.
The yet-to-be identified man, known only as “Badoo” was apprehended by some members of vigilante group in the area who detained and punished for several hours after raping an 8-year-old girl before they stone him and set ablased.
It was reliably gathered that the sexual abuse crime was reportedly took place during a celestial church vigil on Sunday, July 24 and the locals hunted for the criminal immediately after one of the church members found the young victim helplessly lying at the church premises.
The criminal who was learnt to belong to one of the notorious cult group that has been terrorizing Ikorodu township and neighboring towns was nabbed while hiding inside a primary school.
A Police source who confirmed the incident said Jungle justice is an extrajudicial punishment by an informal group.
He said, “It is most often used to characterise informal public executions by a mob in order to punish an alleged transgressor. This form of justice frequently occurs in Africa where people still believe in the old method of taking justice into their own hands”.