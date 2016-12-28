December 29, 2016
2016: Year of Inconclusiveness
  Tijani

    This time in 2015, the EFCC independent audit of funds was outstanding by 3 months. Today in 2016, that report is outstanding by 15 months, despite Lamorde and Magu’s loud protestations of anti-corruption. The corruption in Nigeria starts and ends at the EFCC itself.

