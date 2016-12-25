APC member lauds Military for pummeling insurgents in North East

Minna – All Progressives Congress (APC) member in Niger, Alhaji Kabiru Rijau, has lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Military in the ongoing fight against insurgents in the North east.

Rijau told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday that the Military had demonstrated professionalism by directing terrible blows on insurgents in the Sambisa forest of Borno.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the political will to fight the insurgents and other criminal activities in the country.

Rijau called on Nigerians to continue to support security personnel deployed to fight the insurgents with prayers for successful military operations to end the insurgency.

He also appealed to Nigerians to take the advantage of the Christmas and New Year festivities, to seek God`s intervention for solutions to the current economic recession and insecurity challenges in the country.

The APC member said that prayers among Nigerians were essential at this period for God`s special intervention in the nation’s socio-economic and political activities.

Rijau advised businessmen and women against rampant increase in prices of food items before, during and after the festivities.

He also called on Nigerians to support the President Buhari-led administration to enable it implement its laudable programmes for the development of the country.

He expressed confidence that the nation would be great under the present administration and urged Nigerians to continue to be patient with the/MTM government at all levels.