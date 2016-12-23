Edo State Government/FRSC releases emergency number for yuletide

BENIN CITY – Edo State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Edo Sector command has released an emergency number for the public to reach the command in cases of emergencies during the yuletide.

According to a Government Public announcement by Edo State Government and signed by the Chief Press Secretary (interim) Mr. John Mayaki on Thursday in Benin, the number to call is 122 during any case of emergency.

The announcement also said that government realizes the need for safety especially on the roads during the yuletide hence the release of the special number.

The announcement directed all citizens of the State to avail themselves of the privilege of the number and not hesitate to call when the need arises.