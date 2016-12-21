FG declares Dec. 25, 26, Jan. 2 public holidays

Abuja – The Federal Government has declared Monday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday Dec. 27 as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day.

Government also declared Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 as public holiday to mark the New Year

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration in a statement released in Abuja on Wednesday.

In the statement signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, the minister called for peace and unity in the country.

He‎ enjoined all Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to remain committed and supportive of the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari in his sustained efforts toward building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

‎Dambazau also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.

‎

The Minister wished all Nigerians at home and abroad, a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year 2017