Nigerians support use of recovered funds in financing 2017 budget

Lagos – Some Nigerians on Sunday expressed their support for the plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to use the recovered looted funds to finance the

2017 budget.

The people gave their backing in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari last week presented the 2017

Appropriation Bill before the joint session of the National Assembly

Buhari, saying that the 2017 budget would be financed with recovered monies.

Prof. Lai Olorode, a former National Commissioner with the Independent National

Electoral Commission, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for proposing to use the recovered looted funds to fund the 2017 budget.

“The looted funds belong to the public and now that the funds have been recovered, they are being recycled for the primary purpose for which they had been originally meant for.

“Which is improvement in the welfare of the people through the delivery of

social services,’’ Olorode said.

He said, “President Buhari and his team deserve commendation.‘’

Olorode, therefore, said that the budget should be implemented to the letter.

Mr Toyin Raheem, the Executive Secretary, Campaign Against Corruption and Bad Governance ( CACOBAG), a Non-Governmental Organisation, also supported funding the budget with the recovered loots.

“It is not wrong to use the recovered loot to finance the 2017 budget. After all, the 2016 budget is financed through loan.

“The funds cannot just be lying idle or end up being looted by other corrupt elements.

“Though, nothing has shown that 2017 budget will also not be financed through loan,” Raheem said.

Chief Martin Onovo, the 2015 Presidential Candidate of the National Conscience Party, also supported that public funds should be used for public purposes.

“Public funds should be used for public purposes.

“The Federal Government should use all funds recovered from looters to fund the 2017 budget and mitigate borrowing, ‘’ Onovo said.