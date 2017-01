Lagos – Burkina Faso on Saturday scored a late brace to beat Tunisia 2-0 and reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Substitute Aristide Bance scored with a low drive from a free-kick only five minutes after coming off the bench.

Prejuce Nkoulma made sure of the victory on the counter-attack, after Tunisia had thrown everyone forward, rounding the goalkeeper 40 yards out before the ball into an empty net.

The Stallions will face either Morocco or Egypt in the last four on Wednesday.