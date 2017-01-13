FRPP Commends Obaseki over New Tax Initiative, Dev. Of Gelegele Sea Port

BENIN CITY: The Forum of Registered Political Parties (FRPP) in Edo State has commended the Executive Governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki over the suspension of the collection of tax and levies by non government employees and his effort to develop Gelegele into a sea port that will boost economic activities in the state and the country at large.

This is contained in a statement signed by Chairman FRPP and State Chairman, NCP Comrade Victor Edward Ogba and Acting Secretary, FRPP and State Chairman; PPA Hon. Dave Esokpunwu made available to newsmen in Benin City the Edo State.

FRPP said that the new tax initiative which allows the collection of tax and levies by only government employees and development of the sea port would sanitize, rekindle and set the pace for more development in the state.

According to the statement, the tax and levies initiative would beef up the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state, stop extortion and oppression of the citizens.

The group urges all relevant stakeholders to work towards making a success of the enforcement of this all-important decision of the tax and levies collection.

They call on the tax payers to embrace the laudable action of the governor by willingly paying the stipulated tax and lives while calling on the police to rise up to the occasion by arresting illegal tax and levies collectors.

According to the group, the importance of Gelegele sea port cannot be under estimated as history shows that it is the oldest in Nigeria and it goes a long way to re-live the Benin history as it served as a route used by the Portuguese and the Spanish for their respective visit to Benin Kingdom.

Speaking on developing Gelegele Sea port, the group said the port would boost the transportation of agricultural materials and other mineral resources which puts pressure on the road due to the bulky nature.

It will boost commercial activities; attract agro base industries considering that the state is agrarian, open opportunity for job creation for the teeming unemployed youths therefore developing the economy of the state.

The group urges the committee put in place by the Godwin Obaseki led administration to ensure that the port conforms to international standard and best practices and make it a free export processing zone or a free trade area to enhance national development.