APC wins Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo

Auchi (Edo) – Mr Johnson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo.

Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party candidate Mr Jude Imagwe who polled 18,193 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Shola Omotola, who announced the result at about 00:45 am on Sunday said the APC candidate won having scored the highest number of votes cast.

Omotola said that out of the 59,301 votes cast, 58,427 were regarded as valid votes and 874 votes were rejected.

Speaking to newsmen, Oghuma assured the people of the constituency of effective representation.

“I want to assure Etsako people that I will not fail them.

“I will represent them well and their voices will be heard and I will not disappoint them,” he said.

The bye-election came following the election of the former holder of the seat, Mr Philip Shuaib, as Deputy Governor of the state.