Army hold route march on Jan. 6 in Abuja

Abuja – The Nigerian Army Headquaters Garrison said it would conduct its monthly route march as part of its routine training on Jan. 6.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said the exercise scheduled to hold between 6 a.m and 8 a.m was for troops serving in Abuja.

“The route for the exercise is from Aguyi Ironsi Cantonement-Niger barracks-Mambilla Barracks and back to Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment,“he said.

He said that the exercise which was mandatory for all personnel serving in the Federal Capital Teritory, was aimed at testing the physical fitness and endurance of troops.

Iliyasu advised the general public, especially those residing in Abuja and its environs, not to panic.

“Members of the public are, therefore, requested to continue with their normal legitimate activities during the period of the exercise,“he said.