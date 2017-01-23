Avoid Libya or get killed – FG warns Nigerians

Abuja – The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has warned Nigerian migrants to avoid Libya.

Dabiri-Erewa also warned against illegal entry to Libya, noting that such immigrants to the country when caught and convicted were placed on death penalty.

The Presidential aide said this in a statement made available to the newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

She was reacting to a video and pictures being circulated on the purported killing of black immigrants in Libya.

“While the authenticity of the pictures and tapes in question cannot be verified, it is a known fact that Libya has been executing alleged black illegal immigrants for years.

“As the chairman Committee on Diaspora in the House of Representatives in the Seventh Assembly, we intervened in the case of 24 Nigerians about to be killed in Libya.

“The committee, in collaboration with SERAP, an NGO, petitioned the UN, AU, ECOWAS, and Ghadaffi yielded to pressure and released them,” she said.

She said that about two months ago, NEMA alongside the Nigerian Embassy in Libya, evacuated more than 2000 Nigerians from Libya.

According to her, the Nigerian Embassy in Libya, in collaboration with NEMA have relentlessly intervened in cases involving Nigerians in trouble in Libya and will continue to do so.

Dabiri-Erewa said “Libyans are dealing with their own struggles as there is no recognised government in place’’.