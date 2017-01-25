BSO warns against arrest of General Overseer, Suleiman

Benin – The Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) has warned against the arrest of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the Founder and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry.

The organisation said in a press statement issued in Benin on Wednesday by its Deputy Director, Mr Blessing Agbomhere, that the arrest of Suleiman could cause a huge setback for the Buhari administration.

It will be recalled in the early hours of Wednesday, Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, had blocked operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, from arresting Suleiman, in Ado Ekiti over his comments concerning Fulani herdsmen, the Buhari administration, and Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Speaking on Jan. 2 at the last edition of the church’s monthly Miracle and Fire Night Service in Auchi, Suleiman said President Buhari’s “silence on the genocide in Southern Kaduna has continued to fuel mutual recriminations and distrust‎ among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in the country”.

The statement said the organisation would not want the Federal Government or any of its agencies to be drawn into a “religious battle’’.

It said Suleiman’s comments on the killings in Southern Kaduna, was a reflection of the mind of the Christian community, and that any attempt to pick him up would stir the adherents of the religion.

The statement also urged the DSS to focus on stopping clashes between farmers and herdsmen in parts of the country and ensure the security of lives and property.

“Every body has a right to free speech.

“Any attempt to arrest him can cause a lot of setback for the Buhari administration.

“As a supporter of the President and a believer in this administration, I don’t want the presidency or the DSS to be drawn into a religious battle,” the statement said.

According to Agbomhere, not only are people angry about the killings in Kaduna, they are also entitled to their opinions concerning issues of their faith, more so, because Apostle Suleiman is a leader in the Christian community.

“We hope the report of his attempted arrest is a lie. If it is a lie, we urge the DSS to issue a statement to disown the report,” the statement said.

It added that arresting the cleric would be interpreted by Nigerians to mean that the Federal Government is encouraging the prolongation of the crisis involving herdsmen.