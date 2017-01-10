Buhari sacks FRCN Executive Secretary

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal and the replacement of the Executive Secretary and the reconstitution of the board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

A statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, said the president approved a Chairman and a new Executive Secretary for the council.

According to the statement, new Council as approved by the President has Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, as Chairman while Mr Daniel Asapokhai as the new Executive Secretary.

Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and, later, Accenture.

He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School while Asopokhai WAs a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria.

He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the nineteen ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council,’’ the statement said.