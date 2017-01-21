Bye election: APC Presents Oghuma to Etsako people

Agenebode – Ahead of the forthcoming by-election for the Etsako federal constituency seat at the house of representatives schedule for Saturday 28,the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday flagged off their campaign rally in Agenebode,headquarters of Etsako East local government area.
Presenting their candidate to the people, the state governor Mr Godwin Obaseki urged the people to help deliver him, while thanking them for their support for the party especially in the Sept 28,2016 governorship election which brought him and Philip Shaibu on board. He said that the party has come to present hon Johnson Of him a hug to them as replacement for the vacant created by Jon Shaibu who was recalled for higher responsibility as the state deputy governor. He assured that his administration will build river port Agenebode,to stimulate economic growth of the area.
Also speaking, the state deputy governor rt hon Philip Shaibu who equally expressed confidence in their candidate hon Oghumah, appealed to the people to come out enmas and vote for APC