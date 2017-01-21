COAS lauds Theater Commander, GOC on Boko Haram

Maiduguri – The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has commended the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, for his efforts in the ongoing war against Boko Haram terrorists.

Buratai gave the commendation while inaugurating the newly refurbished Wolf Officers Mess of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri on Saturday.

He also commended the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, for living up to expectation concerning the anti-terrorism war in the North-East.

“I want to acknowledge the Theater Commander who has been quite dynamic in mobilising all troops under him.

“I also want to commend the GOC, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, for his courage and dedication to duty in the ongoing operation,” he said.

The COAS, while also commending the GOC for upgrading the mess, said he was happy to be present at the inauguration of the renovated mess.

He said he was sentimentally attached to the mess being the venue of his decoration as a captain.

“I want to commend the GOC and the officers of the 7 Division for uplifting the standard.

“It was on this mess that I was decorated with the rank of a captain after been promoted from a lieutenant,” he said.