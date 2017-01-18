COMPOL Orders Release Of Recovered Edo Lawmakers Vehicle

BENIN CITY- The Commissioner of Police, Edo State, Mr. Haliru Gwandu has ordered the immediate release of the vehicle belonging to the member representing Esan North East Constituency 1 in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Patrick Iluobe which was recovered after it was allegedly snatched from the lawmakers personal driver, Mr. Charles Iyayi after he was attached by armed men on Sunday January 15, 2017.

Confirming the incident the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Moses Nkombe said the car was snatched from the driver who was also rescued by the police along the Isi/Ugoneki Road Off Benin Asaba Road in Uhumwode Local Government Area, Edo State, while returning from Uromi Esan North East Local Government Area to Benin City.

It was reliably gathered that Mr. Iyayi was returning to Benin City, when six armed men accosted him at a spot on the Isi/Ugoneki Road, and demanded the whereabouts of his boss before attacking him (driver) and thereafter snatching the vehicle.

Iyayi in a chat with The NIGERIAN OBSERVER said the timely intervention of police personnel from the Okhuaihe division who later recovered the snatched vehicle saved the situation.

Contacted, the Edo lawmaker confirmed the incident and commended the police for a job well done.

It would be recalled that Hon. Iluobe had in recent time severally been a victim of armed robbers attack.

On June 22, 2014 he was attacked on the Benin Asaba express way; in 2015, he and his colleagues were attacked on the Ubiaja-Ewu Road in Esan South East Local Government Area, Edo State where his police orderly killed one of the attackers during a shoot out.

Also, on June 8, 2016 he and members of his household were attacked at his Benin City residence.