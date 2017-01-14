Consensus candidate emerges in PDP primaries for Etsako bye-election in Edo

Jattu (Edo) – Mr Jude Imagwe on Saturday emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Jan. 28, bye-election for the Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo.

Imagwe, who emerged the party candidate through consensus, was the former Senior Special Assistant on Youths and Students Matters to Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat for the Etsako Federal Constituency was declared vacant after the occupant, Mr Philip Shaibu was elected deputy to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Chairman, PDP Electoral Committee, Mr Tony Omoaghie said that only one candidate was vying for the ticket, adding that delegates eventually harmonised the process.

“The process has been harmonised and delegates unanimously adopted Mr Jude Imagwe since there is no other candidates contesting for the seat.

“As the chairman of this electoral committee, I declare Mr Jude Imagwe as winner of the primaries,’’ he said.

Imagwe thanked the delegates for giving him the mandate and assured members that the party would emerge victorious come Jan. 28.