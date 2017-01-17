Edo 2017 appropriation bill scales second reading

The Edo Year 2017 appropriation bill as scaled second reading on the floor of Edo House of Assembly .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that governor Godwin Obaseki had in December presented the year 2017budget estimates of N150.11 billion to house for consideration.

Leading the debate for the consideration of the bill, the Majority Leader, Foly Ogedengbe (APC Owan East) said the 2017 appropriation bill seeks to provide employment for the youths.

Ogedengbe said the bill also seeks to improve health care delivery in the state.

“I want to urge my colleagues to support the passage of the bill because the bill touches all sectors of the economy,” he said.

Mr Festus Edughele, member representing (APC Esan South East) said the bill seeks to address unemployment in the state.

Edughele said” the bill captured the challenges and consolidated on the achievements of the past administration.

Other lawmakers argued in favour of the bill.

The speaker, Justin Okonoboh, thereafter referred the bill to the house committee on appropriation.