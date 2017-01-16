Edo CJ farewell visit to Ekpoma

Ekpoma/Ubiaja – The Chief Judge of Edo state, Hon. Justice Cromwell Idahosa yesterday commenced his farewell visit to courts and prisons across the state, with a visit to the high court at Ekpoma and prisons at Ubiaja.
Hon. Justice Idahosa whose first port of call was the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma, HRH Anthony Abumere 11, was welcomed amid pomp and pageantry at the Ekpoma high court premises, where valedictory session was held by members of the Nigeria Bar Association(NBA), Ekpoma branch.
Speaking during the visit, the Edo state chief judge commended the courts in Ekpoma judicial division and called on them to extend same support accorded him, to his successor.
At Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of Esan south east, the outgoing Edo CJ granted bail to seven Awaiting Trial Persons(ATPS) on the ground of ill-health and staying their limit as ATPS.
He however advocated for more judges for the senatorial district to speed up dispensation of justice.
Earlier in her speech, Hon. Justice Esther Edigin, eulogized the Edo state chief judge for his Sterling leadership qualities, noting that, in Ekpoma judicial division, his impact is being felt in the renovation of the judges quarters, which had been in decay for several years.
Justice. Edigin, however called for government attention to most courts in Edo central senatorial district, which she said “are in a state of disrepair due to neglect by successive administration”.
High point of the visit was the decoration of the outgoing Edo CJ in Esan traditional attire by the Onojie of Ekpoma.
Meanwhile, Hon. Justice Cromwell Idahosa tenure as chief judge of Edo state will end January 25th, 2017, and will be succeeded thereafter by Hon. Justice Esohe Ikponmwen.