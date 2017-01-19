Edo CJ frees 7 inmates, issues accelerated trial for 3 others

BENIN CITY – The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Cromwell Idahosa yesterday freed seven inmates and issued an accelerated trial on three persons in Benin and Oko prisons respectively, as part of activities to climax his tenure as Chief Judge of the State High Court Benin, while paying the prisons a Jail Delivery visit.
The released inmates amongst who were Osamwonyi Osadolor, Nantaniel Aganwonyi, Obama Adamu, Odion Peter, Adams Idehen, Stephen Anthony and Osamede Osunde, who had charges ranging from Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Unlawful canal knowledge, amongst other crimes were discharged by the CJ.
One of the discharged person’s Obama Adamu was released on health ground at Oko Prison, as he was blind, deaf and dumb, accused of Conspiracy and armed robbery and had spent a period of four years and one month in custody, hence the Idahosa chooses to discharge him.
“The inmate is blind, deaf and dumb and so therefore communication will be impossible, so on this basis he is therefore discharged”, the CJ said.
Another of the freed inmate, Osamwonyi Osadolor who had been in prison for six years and ten months, charged with Armed robbery was discharged on health grounds, as he was mentally unfit.
The Chief Judge said “The accused who is charge for armed robbery has been in custody for six years and ten months, has a record of mental illness, so i think he should be discharged so that he can properly be taking care of, so he is therefore discharged”.
Justice Cromwell Idahosa further pardoned Stephen Anthony accused of Murder and has been custody for 4 years and 2 months.
The accused, a heavy duty truck conductor, was said to have committed the crime after a fight with someone on the highway which led to the victim’s death, but the CJ stated that “since the witnesses were all passengers on the highway, it would be difficult to locate them and that will mean that the trial may never happen, so you are hereby discharged”.
Among those issued accelerated trial, Danjuma Musa accused of conspiracy, murder, robbery and illegal possession of firearm, was initially granted bail on two hundred thousand naira and one shortee liksome that resides in Edo State, but bail conditions wasn’t meant, hence the CJ ordered for the accused trial to be hastened.
It will be recalled that the Chief Judge had earlier released two inmates at the Auchi minimum prisons few days back, and granted bail to two others.
Speaking earlier on the issue of transportation and logistics of inmates to trials, Idahosa assured prison officials to present the issues and also include them on his valedictory passing out speech.
“We also have the issue of transportation and logistics in Auchi and other part of the State, and it is a very important matter, and so i promise to present the matter to Governor so he can support and assist on the matter”, he added.
Also speaking at the visit the Officer in Charge Benin Prison, Okoro Jude, highlighted that the prison was been faced with a lot of challenges, noting the issue of transportation and logistics as a major problem.
“The Prison is faced with the problem logistics specifically court operational vehicles to ferry inmates to more than fifty-five (55) courts within and outside Benin metropolis”, he added.