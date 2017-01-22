Edo Deputy gov Empowers indigenes

Edo state deputy governor rt hon Philip Shaibu yesterday donated two trycicles to two Etsako indigenes just as he paid the medical bills of one of them who was involved in an accident with his convoy escort around Ogbona village enroute Agenebode for APC campaign rally.

Presenting the tricycles, hon Shaibu who sympathized with the first beneficiary Mr Andrew Isabage whose motorcycle was damaged in the accident said he decided to redeem the vow he made to the victim when he visited him at the Grace Land Medical Center. He said it was unfortunate that his drivers were reckless. He admitted that his drivers were at fault. He thanked God that there was no loss of life in the accident.

The deputy governor who frowned at the manner the backup driver pushed the victim off the road said he will no longer tolerate that kind of reckless driving ,warning that any of his convoy drivers who engages in such irresponsible act would be punished accordingly. “These people elected us to protect and serve them and not to intimidate or kill them “.

Both the accident victim and the other beneficiary Mr Obaseki Besiru who were excited thanked the deputy governor for his kind gesture. They said it was the way and time God planned for them to directly benefit from hon Shaibu’s phillanthropy. According to them hon Shaibu has been known for his empowerment philosophy.