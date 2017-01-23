Edo outgoing Chief Judge sues for collaboration in govt

BENIN CITY – The Outgoing Chief Judge of Edo, Cromwell Idahosa has sued for collaboration between the judiciary and the legislature.

Idahosa made the call when he led some judges in the state on a Courtesy visit to the assembly on Monday in Benin.

He said” l want to say that the three arms of government ought to collaborate for good governance and ensure the good of the people and the state in general.

” we are here today to say thank you for strengthening the judiciary system in the state.

“The house has passed the administration of criminal justice law, domesticated the child right law and the multi-door court bill, so we have come to say thank you for the good work you are doing,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Cromwell Idahosa is expected to bow out of service on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 after about eight years as chief judge of the state.

Justice Esohe Ikponwen is to be sworn- in as the new Chief judge of the state on Wednesday.