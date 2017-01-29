Edo Set To Get Agricultural Master plan

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki disclose that at the end of the 3 day workshop of Agricbusiness , the state will commission an Agricultural plan to deal with all the agricultural issues hindering the state from economy developing.
Obaseki made the disclosure while reacting to issues from the presentation of the discussion section on the second day of the Agricbusiness workshop held in Benin City with the theme: “Harnessing Resources and opportunities to optimize Agribusiness”
He said the solution of the issues facing the agricultural sectors came from the presentation of discussant during the discussion sections where investors cross fertilize their idea and experience. “The solution came from the last presentation which is that we do not have an Agricultural master plan whether at the Federal or state level. All the issues we have been discussing here today would have been dealt with through the plan frame work”.
Governor Obaseki said the take away for him as is that immediately after this section; we must commission an agric master plan for Edo State. “Once the Agric master plan is in place, we now begin to tackle core issues like land we talked about ownership and control. It is something we’ve been struggling with, that is why we invited party chairmen at local government areas to come”.
Speaking further, the governor said after setting up the Ad-hoc Committee to look at the possibility of participating in this season using the advantages of the raining season, words were sent to local government council and communities to donate land for the course as priority will be given to those who donated in our investment. “Within a week, we had received offers of almost 250,000 hectares of land. It shows that working with the communities and ministry of land we can actually create a sensible land bank”.
He said the issue of ownership or control is something we know and can be dealt with as we understand what the issues are. “Part of the change is the land use act and the way it’s been implemented is the part of the experience and on how to structure transactions in spite of limitations of that law. The issue of infrastructure is an interesting one because we don’t have a master”.