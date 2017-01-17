Edo students’ Association elect new executive

Benin City – The National Association of Edo State Students, (NAESS) yesterday elected new executive with Amenaghawon David, a student of the University of Benin as President.
A communiqué issued at the end of a two-day National Unity Convention, at the Michael Imodu College of Physical Education, Afuze, stated that the election was conducted by the Electoral Committee Chairman Comrade Momoh Lawal, with Comrade Ogbidi Emmanuel, Agbonifo Oluwasegun and Alueghose Vivan as members.
Other members of the Executives included: Hassan Aminat (Vice President I, Auchi Polytechnic), Osajie Emmanuel (Vice President II, Ambrose Alli University) Abbulqadir Abdullahi, (Secretary General, UNIBEN), Oghonghon Osaretin (FUPRE), Ikponmwonsa Osawe (Welfare I, (UNIBEN), Emmanuel Okoduwa (Welfare II College of Education, Benin), Anuge Gideon (PRO I, Auchi Poly), Egharevba Agbonlaho (PRO II, AAU), Yakubu Abdulrahim (Financial Secretary, Auchi Poly).
Also, Ehimezie Princewill from AAU was elected Treasurer, Rachel Adeoye (Director of Sport, UNIBEN), Ramson Momodu (Director of Social I, Afuze), Ileoghen Hossan (Director of Socials II, LASU), Ehizokhale Roland (Provost, AAU) while Ifijen Isaac and Abubakar Silas were both elected as Ex-Officios.
They will in the next one year run the affairs of the Association.
Speaking at the end of the inauguration of the new executives, the Chairman of the Peace, Unity and Reconciliation Committee, Comrade Alex Orukpe charged the new executives to be good examples to students they represent by fighting their course.