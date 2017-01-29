Edo To Create 1,000 jobs From Okpella Blending Plant

BENIN CITY: Following the determination of the present administration to create an enabling environment for investors to invest in the state and create jobs for the people, investors have started flooding the state to register their interest to invest in the state to create jobs in line with the Godwin Obaseki’s led administration.

Speaking to newsmen in government house after a closed door meeting with Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the president of Fertilizers Producers Association of Nigeria (FEPSON) Thomas Etuh said he is visiting the State to tour the Edo blending plants and also visit the West African Fertilizer plant in Okpella Edo State which is one of the fertilizer raw material plant.

He said the visit is in line with the President Buhari fertilizer plan initiative which was necessitated due to the MOU signed when the King of Morocco visited Nigeria.

Etuh said the fertilizer initiative plan is to encourage the local blending plants in Nigeria to start blending fertilizers which will generate employment and also save foreign exchange for the country.

“Today we are here to visit the governor and visit his own blending plant. We are here to revive the Okpella fertilizer blending plant. Reviving it will create jobs in the state. The plant will run three shifts of 8 hours each if revived. We have the commitment of the governor to Fertilizers Producers Association that he will get that plant revived as soon as possible. An average blending plant should give you about 100 metric tons a year. I want to believe that the state will create at least 1,000 jobs from that plant in Okpella”.

Speaking further Etuh said his group will also visit to see the second line installed in Okpella which will also create more jobs as their mission in the state is purely on investment drive. I f success recorded farmer will enjoy fertilizers at a more affordable price and of a higher quality.

“We are here to give support to the governor and the people of Edo state to see where they need help or services, for the raw materials will be provided to the state for them to blend here and produce fertilizers for the people of the state”.

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (Sovereign Wealth) Uche Orji said they are in the state to work out the presidential fertilizer initiative which is to encourage and revive the local blending plants to create jobs for the people.

He said one of the component needed for blending is limestone granite which can be found here in Edo State.”We are here in Edo State to supervise the installation of the second line in West Africa Fertilizer Company Okpella which is going to supply the bulk of the component we need for the fertilizer blending. 27 percent of this component will come from Edo state. This installation of the newline will create job for the people of the state”.

“We are also looking at the local blending plant which has been moribund for sometime now as a way to revive that and create jobs. That is the whole idea behind the presidential initiative on fertilizer. Bringing fertilizers to farmers on time and at a lower price and creating jobs domestically is the focus. One of the places we think we will create job is here in Edo State “.