FG raises alarm over Boko Haram new media propaganda strategy

Abuja – The Federal Government on Tuesday said the decimated Boko Haram sect had refocused its resources to media war and propaganda against the nation.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, urged Nigerians, the media in particular, to unite against terrorism by denying Boko Haram platforms to propagate its ideology.

Mohammed said the decimated group had “shifted its strategy toward dominating the media space, propagating a perverted version of Shariah law and giving the impression that it is still holding territory’’.

He said the propaganda strategy was discovered from materials left behind by the terrorists after they were routed from their last stronghold in Sambisa.

“The materials include documents, phones and computers that contained detailed information on the Boko Haram media and propaganda strategy.

“An analysis of the materials reveals Boko Haram’s training in videography as well as how they sought and received training from other terrorists groups on video recording and manipulation.

“The documents, written in Arabic, also outlined the media strategy that Boko Haram Commanders should employ and how the surviving members should ensure the propagation of the Boko Haram doctrine using the

Social Media,’’ he said.

The Minister said the recovered materials confirmed the announcement of a new media wing called ”Wadi Baya” (Clear Speech) by Boko Haram in an audio released by the group on Jan. 17, following its routing from Sambisa.

He said following the recovery of the treasure trove of materials from the terrorist group, the government, was therefore, calling on the media and the general public to be vigilant.

Mohammed said they should ensure that they did not unwittingly provide the terrorists with the oxygen of publicity that they desperately needed.