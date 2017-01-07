‘I could use him now’ – Wenger admits Arsenal miss Wilshere in wake of injury problems

The Gunners are short of midfield options but the Frenchman insists it was the right decision to send the 25-year-old out on loan to Bournemouth

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits he could use loanee Jack Wilshere in his injury-hit team right now.

Wilshere was sent out on a season-long loan to Bournemouth in August in a bid to earn regular first-team football, with the midfielder impressing for the ninth-placed Cherries this season.

Wenger, meanwhile, is without Mohamed Elneny due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, while Francis Coquelin recently joined Santi Cazorla on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring problem in Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Asked if he could have use Wilshere now, the Frenchman said: “Yes, I could use him now.”

However, Wenger reiterates it was the right decision to send Wilshere out on loan at the time.

He continued: “But if he (Wilshere) had not played until now, he would not be ready to play now. What looks unfair is that at some moment in the season you know you could need the player.

“But even at the start of the season you need to have the right balance between competition and numbers and chances for the player to play.

“And still today I think it was the right decision for him to go to Bournemouth.”

Wilshere has made 17 Premier League appearances – 15 for Bournemouth – so far this term, his highest number since 2013-14.

And Wenger also insists there were also no chance of sending the 25-year-old on loan until January.

“In the Premier League, I think no. It’s season-long loans in the Premier League,” he added.