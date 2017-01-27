INEC deploys 2,452 personnel for federal constituency election in Etsako

Abuja – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said it had deployed 2,452 personnel for the conduct of the Etsako East/Etsako West/ Etsako Central Federal Constituency by-election in Edo on Saturday.

The commission’s daily bulletin issued in Abuja on Friday gave the brake down to include one Returning Officer and three Local Government Area Collation Officers.

Also be deployed are 32 Registration Area Collation Officers, 32 Supervisory Presiding Officers and 308 Presiding Officers.

Others are 1,566 Assistant Presiding Officers (I,II & III), 376 Assistant Presiding Officers (VP), 97 Reserve Assistant Presiding Officers, four Local Government Area Supervisors, and 33 Registration Area Supervisors.

Etsako Federal Constituency is made up of three LGAs, 32 Registration Areas, 308 Polling Units (PUs), 522 Voting Points and 252,110 Registered Voters.

INEC’s Deputy Director for Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Nick Dazang in an interview with newsmen, said the commission was fully prepared for the National Assembly by-election.

Dazang said the commission had deployed both sensitive and the non-sensitive materials for the election.

He urged the political parties, candidates and supporters to play by the rule to make the election peaceful.

“As for us in INEC, we are fully ready to conduct a free, fair and credible by-election in the affected areas, but we cannot achieve this without the support of the stakeholders.

“We urge everybody to be law-abiding as they cast their votes for the candidate of their choice”, Dazang said.