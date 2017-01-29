Magu: Transparency watchword in Senate’s re-consideration, says Sonaiya

Lagos – Prof. Oluremi Sonaiya, the 2015 Presidential Candidate of KOWA Party, says transparency must be the watchword in the Senate’s reconsideration of Mr Ibrahim Magu’s nomination as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Senate had on Dec. 15 rejected the nomination of Magu as the substantive Chairman of EFCC over alleged security report by the Directorate of State Security (DSS).

President Muhammadu Buhari had, however, last week re-presented his name for consideration as the substantive EFCC Chair.

Sonaiya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that it was right to put every public office holder’s life under scrutiny.

“What were the allegations against Mr Magu? If those allegations were unfounded, let them present the facts to everybody.

“Public life must be public; anybody who is not comfortable with having their lives almost dissected in public really should not go there.

“You cannot be a public servant and be a private person.

“So let things be done in a transparent manner, it builds up and strengthens societies,’’ she said.

Sonaiya also said Nigerians were waiting to see convictions in the fight against corruption to send signal that it was bearing fruit.

“Let them just give us some convictions; let us know that this thing is for real.

“If anyone has stolen, let the case be quickly settled and let’s see some people go to jail; then, we will realize that it has a bite,’’ Sonaiya said.