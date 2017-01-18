My Trip To China Is To Woo Investors – Obaseki

BENIN CITY: The Executive Governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki has assured the people of the state that his administration is making every effort to talk to investors to come and co-invest in the state in the area of building industrial and agricultural parks in line with the vision of the administration in creating jobs for the youths of the state.
The governor gave the assurance yesterday while speaking with newsmen at Best Western Home Ville Hotel in Benin City after attending the class of 2016 graduation ceremony of trainee and technicians programme of Benin Electricity Distribution (BEDC) plc.
Apart from getting Investors to invest in building Industrial and agricultural parks in the state, Governor Obaseki also woo investors to see how they can come to co-invest with the state in the area of power plant in Gelegele. “We are talking to investors to come and co-invest with us in building industrial and agricultural parks in the state. We have identified two locations to be used for this purpose. The trip to China is also to talk to investors to see how we can also co-invest in another power plant in Gelegele”.
Speaking further the Governor said the state government has actively supported the AZURA power project which is under construction and will be ready hopefully by the end of third quarter this year.
Obaseki is optimistic that the progress recorded by the Buhari led administration especially in the Niger-Delta region of the country will hopefully lead to the supply of more gas to the grid which will equally lead to more electricity supply and get some of our industries working again.