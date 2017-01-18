Obaseki restates commitment to rule of law

BENIN CITY – To encourage investments and promote security in Edo state, Governor Godwin Obaseki has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the rule of law.
The governor made this position known when he received the executive members of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) at the Government House in Benin City yesterday.
Citing the rule of law as a pre-condition for investment or investors to come into the state to invest, he said, “The rule of law is so important that if I cannot enforce contracts if I do not feel safe in an environment, and, if my properties would not be protected I would not invest in that environment.”
Obaseki said having been an economic banker all his life, the importance of the rule of law was clear to him. He explained that his government would embrace it to woo investors and investment to the state to create jobs for the youths and empower the young people.
“If you have listened to our pronouncements as a government, one of the cardinal focus of this administration is that we want to increase the amount of economic activities in the state so that we can create jobs and empower the young people,” he said.
He however added that this is only achievable if everyone acknowledges the rule of law, which is important to achieve the vision of the administration.
Speaking further, he added that, “It is in our own interest as a government to ensure we strengthen the judiciary and we would be the biggest beneficiaries if we have the proper rule of law in place.
“You may have noticed in our budget proposal to the House of Assembly this year that we increased the amount of capital expenditure to the judiciary by almost 600 percent. I want to assure you that ours is a government that understands that if we do not strengthen judiciary, it will be at our own peril.”
Governor Obaseki therefore called on the Judiciary officers to uphold the rule of law while assuring them of the Government’s support.
He said, “I want to assure you that this government has an open mind and would have a cordial conversation in the spirit of trying to resolve the issue and finding a resolution to it.
The national president of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Marwan Mustapha Adamu congratulated the governor for his success in the governorship election of the state and said their visit is with a view to ensuring peaceful and industrial harmony between the judiciary and executive arms of the government.
Adamu said the industrial crisis has been brewing since 2014 because of a court judgment delivered in favour of JUSUN against the federal government and the 36 state governments regarding the financial autonomy and independence of judiciary.
“Along the line, after the judgment, we embarked on a strike for about 7 to 8 months. I believe because of some communication gap, the problem persisted, especially in Edo state with the issue of no-work-no-pay. We believe in the present administration of Godwin Obaseki, hence this visit,” he added.