Obaseki seeks Japanese cooperation on vocational, technological training for youths

BENIN CITY – Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is seeking the cooperation of the Japanese government in training the youths in the state on vocational, and technological training which he said is part of his strategic plan of empowering the people.

To facilitate this, the state Governor held discussions with Gaku Sato, the First Secretary Economic-Development cooperation of the Embassy of Japan at the Abuja Liaison office of Edo state on Thursday.

Briefing news men after a session with the Japanese official, Governor Obaseki said his key strategy was the empowerment youths and build capacity of the people, adding that one of the things currently being done in collaboration with the Japanese government is to improve the technical colleges and other training facilities in the state.

According to Obaseki, “this is part of why we approached the Japanese Embassy under the various bilateral agreements we have in revamping the technical schools”, he said.

Speaking further on attracting Japanese investment in the state, the Governor said, “As you Know, Japan has also a lot of experience in growing rice, and we have a large rice belt in the state and we ‎have looked at co-operating with them.

“This weekend in Benin, we have over 70 investor’s in Agriculture who would be meeting with me. We are talking very direct with them and asking them of off taking our agricultural products, in addition to getting the right seeds, rice farming practices so that we could engage our youths properly”‎ Obaseki informed.

On advancing investment in the Transport sector, he said, “Edo is a Transport hub, and as I discussed with the Ambassador, there are lots of Japanese companies investing in Transportation and automobile and we would be exploring that opportunity in areas of manufacturing” the Governor notes.

According to the governor, “We are also intensifying efforts in the areas of Solid Minerals, as we have 200 mining licenses under the solid minerals while we are working out details on how to collaborate with the Ministry of solid minerals, so that some of our raw materials could be used in producing ceramics”.

In his submission, Gaku Sato, said “We are already talking to Japanese business people about Edo state. For most of them, Nigeria is Lagos, but we are working hard to ensure they focus attention on other states as we are already discussing on areas of investment with the governor”.

He said, “I am also discussing with our Japanese investors to pay attention to Edo state on areas of cooperation in training the youths and we have already set out modalities for this cooperation. Japanese companies who are into electrical appliances would also come in.

“After this session with the governor, we would have seminar to invite Japanese Companies and experts from Edo states to exchange ideas and get Japanese Businessmen to be enlightened about Edo” the diplomat added.