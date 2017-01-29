Online media faulted over report of Late Christian Enahoro’s death.

The family of Late Christian Enahoro, a foremost sports man who died recently has faulted an online publication for publishing a report that he was survived by a younger brother, Greg and two children.

A statement issued by Shepherd Emmanuel Enahoro, the youngest brother of the deceased on behalf of the family appealed to Journalists in the country, especially those writing for online media to always verify their reports.

According to Shepherd Emmanuel Enahoro, the online report credited to John Egbokhan is wrong because Mr. Greg is a distant relation to Late Christian who passed on in Lagos.

According to the statement, the deceased was actually survived by an elder sister, Mrs. Elizabeth Santos, an educationist based in the United States of America, and an elder brother, Mr. Peter Enahoro, a renowned Journalists based in London.

“The burial arrangement for Late Christian Enahoro who is also survived by two children based in London will be made public very soon by the family” the statement added.