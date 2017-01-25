Party leaders to submit would-be – appointees to Governor Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) led government of Edo State would soon present would-be-nominees that will form the cabinet of Governor Godwin Obaseki, it emerged on Tuesday.

Besides, the government says it would subscribe to the 35 percent affirmation for women and ensure that they benefited from appointments.

Governor Obaseki dropped this hints, when he received a delegation of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Edo chapter in Government House in Benin.

The governor said that his administration was willing to incorporate women into governance as long as they were willing to participate.

He said the state would also need the collaboration of the union to open a portal that would capture the statistics of unemployed women in the state.

“We will soon be calling on the party to bring nomination for political appointments, we will ensure 35 percent women affirmation.

“I don’t do night meetings and our rallies are not done at night, so women should take interest in politics”, he said.

The governor also assured the union that the proposed bill on the harmonized levies and taxes would favour women as they formed the bulk of small and medium business owners in the state.

He said that his administration had bought into the Female mechanics initiative and was currently engaging them in the repair and maintenance of government vehicles.

He assured the union of his support in the completion of its women development centre and its forth coming National conference scheduled to hold in the state.

He added that a training centre would be established in the state to empower both male and females in the area of skills acquisition.

Earlier, the Edo Chairman, of NAWOJ, Comrade Flora Bossey commended the governor for his laudable projects in the areas of human capital, agriculture, roads technical and vocational education.

Bossey also commended the governor for appointing a female chief judge for the state.

She said that the union was committed to increasing women access to leadership and an active voice for the advocacy of gender issues.

Pledging the union support for the governor, she said that the union would use various media platform to communicate activities of the government to the people and also bring attention of areas of needs and intervention to the government.

Bossey however, appealed to the governor to assist the union in the completion of its women development centre which will house a day-care/Nursery school and skills acquisition centre.