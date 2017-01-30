Politicians urged to shun violence and hatred

Fugar – The youths of Anegbette community in Etsako Central has urged politicians in the area to shun politics of hatred and violence.

Speaking to news men in Fugar, the secretary of the youth association, Mr. Tony Omozuanwo said the desperation to occupy political office should stop.

According to him, “any politician exhibiting tendencies that will not promote peace, love and progress in the area will not get the support of the youths.

He also disclosed that there should be transparency and sincerity of purpose from any one aspiring to lead the people.

The youth secretary condemned what happened in the past when the former special adviser to the local government council, Mr. Alfred Nyamali was shot by some persons for stopping them from defrauding the council.

“They ganged up against him, trailed him to his Fugar residence in 2012 and attempted to kill him, but he survived from the gun shot” he added.

He maintained that the youths will not allow such acts to continue in the area.