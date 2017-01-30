Rivers APC expels assembly Minority Leader

Port Harcourt – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers has expelled Mr Benibo Anabraba, the Minority Leader in the state House of Assembly, over alleged anti-party activities.

This is contained in a copy of the expulsion letter signed by Chief Davies Ikanya, the APC Chairman in the state, and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anabraba is the APC legislator representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 2 in the assembly.

The letter stated that the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party expelled Anabraba for allegedly failing to attend meetings to clear the allegations against him after three invitations.

It alleged that Anabraba’s refusal to attend the proceedings on the three occasions he was invited confirmed his disrespect to constituted authority.

“The party considers your wilful and deliberate refusal to make yourself available to answer to the allegations against you as sufficient confirmation that the said allegations against you are true.

“Therefore, the party pursuant to relevant provisions of the constitution of the APC (Oct. 2014 as amended), particularly Article 21 (A) ii, iii, hereby expels you from the party,” the letter said.

Efforts by NAN to reach Anabraba for his reaction failed as he was not in his office at the assembly and would not pick calls put through to his GSM line.