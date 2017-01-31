Rivers Police Commissioner is dead

Abuja – The Rivers Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Odesanya, has died.

A statement issued by the Force spokesman, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Jimoh Moshood in Abuja on Tuesday, said Odesanya died in India after a brief illness.

He said the late Odesanya who died at the age of 56, was enlisted into the Force on Feb.1, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and rose through the ranks.

Moshood said the deceased had served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations and that of Finance and Administration in Rivers, before he was promoted and posted as Commissioner of Police in Rivers.

He said the Inspector-General of Police and his management team, commiserated with his family and the government and people of Ogun on his demise.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace and the good Lord grant his family and the Government and good people of Ogun the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,“Idris said.

The Force spokesman said that a condolence register had been opened at the reception of the Force Headquarters and Rivers Police Command headquarters, for the personnel of the Force and members of the public.

He said burial arrangements would be announced after consultation with the family.