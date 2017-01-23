Towards A World with Financial Freedom

It is no longer news that in recent time, Nigeria is in one of her greatest turbulent economic situation that has led to several loss of jobs and it has inflicted pains and hardship on families who now find it difficult to eat three square meal a day and those fortunate to eat don’t eat balanced diet which in most cases leads to health implications.
The economic situation has brought untold hardship on the citizens and the situation is not getting better as life is becoming more difficult with government making promises that has failed to improve the wellbeing of the people and they now left to trust God for their welfare.
Happiness has disappeared in the lives of the people of this nation because the difficult situation has driven away smiles and laughter as the people struggles daily with the reality of hunger, poverty, unemployment and depression which is gradually creeping into the anal of this nation and the slogan that Nigerians are the most happiest people on earth is fast disappearing, no thanks to the economic hardship.
The biggest problem the situation has imposed on the people is unemployment which is one of the greatest problems facing this nation and if the nation must developed; the level of unemployment must be brought under control.
According to the founder and Chairman of EDMARK International, Mr. Sam Low Ban Chai; “a happy people create a better world”, this is not far from the truth because nobody can be happy without having something doing to earn a living, cater for life’s most pressing need, like shelter, good food and clothing and also in assisting others. There cannot be a better world when people do not have jobs to do or depend on government for a living. There cannot be a better world when many people do not have financial freedom but still depend on others for their own needs which ordinarily ought to be able to go get it at will and there cannot be a better world when people still die of diseases that can easily be avoided or fought off with available and affordable nature supplements’.
In its maiden monthly business fair in Benin City, Edo State acknowledge that obesity is a growing global epidemic penetrating every walks of life around the world due to ignorance among individuals families and societies which they noted that with healthy food supplements’ and education such disease can be checked from being a major cause of death and unhappiness amongst people.
The rate of death experienced in this country today can be tired to ignorance, lack of education and enlightenment. Information on what products or supplements to use to treat illness and avert death is not readily available as death continues to wreck havoc on the people.
Available records have shown that, through one of its products’ had helped over 950 individuals lose a total of over 6,925 Kilograms of their excess weight collectively and also encourage them in turning their weight loss journeys into a business opportunity.
The maiden monthly business fair which started this month in Benin is a new concept of exhibiting opportunities that the organization offers to not just Edolites but Nigerians as a way to reclaiming and maintaining their health status as a path towards financial freedom, and a means to better their lives irrespective of the current economic challenges bedeviling the economy of the country presently.
A speaker at the seminar and a diamond manager (DM) Auselime Ogbagu who conducted a special grand membership drive rally (MDR) took people on how to become a professional entrepreneur receive their residual income and how they can live healthy.
She said many businesses in this country will not teach you how to make your own money but rather would want you to continue depending on their services which in most cases have hidden terms but we are not in the same line as we are different among them.
According to her “we want people to learn how to make money without depending on anybody and more over, people are eating to feed diseases instead of feeding to fight disease, this will stop through the right education and supplements which we are ready to give”.
With this type of business fair which is being advocated, the feel good spirit like a company guided by the 4 pillars of success, which are gratitude, abundance, love and compassion. No doubt when Mr. Aries Mosaso, the company’s sales and event manager in West and Central Africa said, “we are bringing opportunity to the people in Edo State to reduce poverty because we believe the country will be more successful and also achieve continuous growth in terms of multi level marketing (MLM) industry”.
The organization has branches around the world, of which 17 are in Africa, it began in Nigeria in 2009 but in Edo State it started in march 2013 and ever since partners have been testifying of what the companies have helped them achieved with their lives, as witnessed in the maiden business fair which drew guests from all walks of life and according to a speaker at the fair, crown manager (CM). Cynthia Kally Arimobu, “maintenance culture is very poor here in Nigeria because a lot of people do not know how to maintain their health, so we want them to live a healthy life style and also as well train them to actually be able to train businesses of their own and become successful entrepreneurs to gain financial freedom”.
Maintaining a good health that will lead to a healthy life style, training them to own their own businesses as well as training others will lead to financial freedom. When financial freedom becomes the order of the day in our daily lives as a people, economic development is then sure and the standard of living of the people becomes better.
Most companies and organization of this nature should spring up in Nigeria joining forces with both the state and federal government to develop the country and make life better for the people.