Towards Defeating Kidnapping, Armed Robbery

The insecurity of life and property has been attributed to the carelessness and nonchalant attitude of residents. Escaping from the grip of kidnappers and armed robbers, one can be successful if proper care is taken.
The antidote for being safe from the atrocities of kidnappers and desperadoes was highlighted by some legislators in the Lagos House of Assembly in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Observer shortly after the Assembly passed a bill for a law to prohibit kidnapping in Lagos.
First, Hon. Solaja Saka Nurudeen representing Ikorodu constituency 11, said “The state passed the bill prohibiting kidnapping in order to give a legal backing to the heinous crime. He advised that residents should make their environment tidy and safe by erecting gates in the entrance of houses and there must be adequate fencing of houses. This, Hon. Nurudeen Saka said would discourage marauders from gaining easy access to houses. He also appealed to the people to erect close circuit TVC (CCTV) in their premises. He nevertheless advised that there should be regular meeting of residents and landlords. He explained that, that will enable residents to know new tenants and disclose their opinions on issues of security on their street.
The lawmaker also appealed that landlords and other residents should know the type of work their neighbors do, and where each of them work in order to know the means of their livelihood.
Hon. Saka Murudeen cautioned that people should stop exposing their wealth through unnecessary interactive talks either at homes, streets, or inside bus. He explained that through exposure of personal belongings through talks, evil people may trace them and thereby unleash havoc on them. Hon. Saka therefore emphasized that people should mind their speech in public transport and stop disclosing their material facts.
He praised the Assembly for the bill prohibiting kidnapping and the 21 years jail term for kidnappers, adding that it will reduce kidnapping. He said that will scare kidnappers and other criminals who act dastardly with impunity in the neighborhood. Hon. Saka also opined that the marauders will know that kidnapping is not a legalized act but with the prohibition law in Lagos, kidnappers would be scared.
Entry of Okada riders and tricycles into the residential streets at late hour should be prohibited.
Another Lagos Assembly lawmaker, Hon. Mojeed Faitai Adebola representing Ibeju Lekki constituency said “kidnapping is bad, we are security conscious in Lagos Assembly, hence the passing of kidnapping prohibition law with strict penalty for kidnappers. He referred to section 14, sub section 1 which detests criminality.
He added that at Ibeju Lekki, they have introduced vigilante group to patrol nooks and crannies since state police has not been approved by the federal government. Hon. Adebola therefore advised that people should be security conscious and report suspicious movements to the police. He warned that people should shun moving in the late hours.