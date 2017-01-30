Tribe from Ecuador — Monkey Eaters

These aboriginal people currently live in the Eastern part of Ecuador, if to be more precise — in the rain forests.

Of course, it is understandable that their life differs a lot from city-life, as it is a little bit difficult for them to find food. That’s why when people from Hauroni tribe want to eat there is the only way to do this — hunting. They use a blowpipe with a poisonous darts in order to kill a monkey.

In accordance with Tuko this tribe is not very big, approximately 4 thousand people. By the way, their genetic heritage is amazing. If to take into consideration the fact that these people are fond of climbing trees this led to the development of a very interesting phenomenon – many of the aborigines have additional fingers and toes.

This specific settlement lives not far away river Rio Napo which runs into The Amazon River. Their food ration is composed of toucans, peccary pigs and, of course, monkeys. It can be said that they add different herbs collected by the women into their ration.

There is a well-known set expression made by one of the British photographer, Pete Oxford, who had an opportunity to visit those places and to make photos of their aboriginal life – These Indians are people who live in tune with nature as they are from the forest.

Nowadays there is a problem for them, as this unique tribe meets radical changes in the sphere of their culture. It is well-known fact that this is due to the oil exploration in the region of Yasuni National Park and one more Natural Reserve.