Youth group urges Nyamali to contest Etsako Central Council Chairmanship

BENIN CITY – The youths of Anegbette Community in Etsako Central Local Government Area have called on the former Special Adviser to the local government council Mr. Alfred Nyamali to contest in the forth coming local government election in the state.

Speaking to The NIGERIAN OBSERVER in Benin City the Secretary of the Anegbette Community Youth Association, Mr. Tony Omozuawo said the youths are fully behind Mr. Nyamali because of his past leadership qualities.

According to him, the youths in the area have decided to buy the form, when the time comes.

“We have tested Mr. Nyamali and we have seen that he has a listening ear, to the problems in the entire community. He is a perfect gentleman, considerate in all ramifications,” he noted.

He disclosed further that the chairmanship aspirant is a resourceful man, an entrepreneur who has employed so many of the youths in the area.

“The youths are therefore calling on him to contest the local government election”, he added.