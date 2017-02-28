100 Days In Office: Don lauds Obaseki

LAGOS: Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has been commended and described as a man of promise, and a man that is up to the task of making the state become one of the industrial and technology hubs in Nigeria.
Prof. Adebayo Williams, a Public Analyst made the remark recently in Lagos at a colloquium tagged ” Tracking Gov. Obaseki’s 100 days in Office,” organized by the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa (CGGEJA).
He commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for the achievements made so far in his first 100 days in office. Williams said Obaseki deserved to be celebrated, going by the way he had started.
Also speaking, Mr. Sanya Oni, a media practitioner, said a 100 days was a long way to define the development of an administration. He commended Obaseki for his keen interest in re-building technical colleges across the state to train skilled technical manpower for industrialization and job creation in the state.
Oni also commended the governor for setting up a committee for the development of the Gelegele seaport to a container terminal. He said this will improve the economic competitiveness of the state.
“The ban on the illegal collection of levies and taxes by the Obaseki administration was also a right step. All these show that the government is futuristic and foresighted,” he said.
In his remarks, Mr. Jude Gadimoh, Country Director of CGGEA, said the essence of the event was to showcase what the Edo State Government had done so far. Gadimah said that the review mechanism helps a government to quickly respond and correct areas of lapses within its operations.
Reports had it that Godwin Obaseki was sworn in as governor of Edo State on Saturday, November. 12, 2016.