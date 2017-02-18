18 Escaped Death in Warri

WARRI – Eighteen people on Monday afternoon narrowly escaped death when a commercial bus, belonging to the Delta State transport scheme and popularly called “Uduaghan Bus” conveying them fom Warri to Ozoro , Isoko North Local Government suddenly burst into flames.
NIGERIAN OBSERVER gathered that the commercial bus had just left the PTI Terminal (.Udughan Park) in Uvwie Local Government Area when it started oozing out smoke from the engine.
Eye witness accident told NIGERIAN OBSERVER that passersby watched helplessly as the Delta State-owned inter city bus got burnt completely.
In the absence of fire fighters, local fire extinguishers, the witness said, were deployed, but could hardly put out the fire.
It was further gathered that passersby first noticed smoke emitting from the moving bus and alerted the driver who immediately pulled over.
Although the all the passengers escaped, they however lost their luggage and other other personal effects to the fire.