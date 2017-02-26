Abducted Germans Regains Freedom

Kaduna – The abducted German archaeologist, Prof. Peter Breunij, and his research assistant, Johannes Buringer, have been freed.

This was contained in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Special Assistant to the Kaduna State Governor on Media and Publicity isssued on Sunday in Kaduna

Aruwan said Gov Nasir El-Rufai had expressed delight and commended the security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the Germans.

The Germans were kidnapped on Feb 22 at an archeological excavation site in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

They have been working at the Nok Archeology Centre Kagoro in the last 10 years.

Two persons were killed during the incident