Accident claims 2 corp members, 4 others in Delta

WARRI – IT was a gory sight to behold when tragedy struck Sunday morning as six persons, including two serving youth corps members, lost their lives in a fatal auto accident along Warri – Sapele express road in Delta State.
NIGERIAN OBSERVER gathered that the incident which involved a Volkswagen Jetta car, occupied by the victims and a Toyota Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and occurred around the Okwejeba axis of the Warri-Sapele Expressway.
The accident was attributed to over speeding, as the SUV driver was said to have been on top speed when he lost control and rammed into the Volkswagen Jetta car that was conveying the youth corps members.
All the six occupants, including the driver, the two corps members and three other passengers in the car died on the spot.
Athough the identities of the victims could not be ascertained as of press time, it was however learnt that the commercial taxi took off from Effurun Roundabout end of Warri and was headed for Sapele when the tragedy struck at about 11:30am.
A lucky female eyewitness, who narrowly escaped the ill-fated commercial vehicle, said the car had fully loaded before she got to the car park.
The witness, who spoke to journalists Sunday evening in Warri, disclosed that the commercial vehicle she eventually boarded did not wait at the scene of the accident as according to her, some police men were seen preventing people from taking pictures at the scene and cordoning off the accident site.
The lady who spoke in an emotion laden voice and pleaded anonimity , said “I can’t describe the feeling because I could have been one of those unfortunate people.
God just preserved my life by making get to the car late.
It was the first vehicle I approached as I got to the park, but it was already full.
Continuing, she said, I was surprised to see that the same car had been involved in such an accident, which didn’t spare anybody, not even the driver.
It happened by the Mountain of Fire Church at Okwejeba Junction.”