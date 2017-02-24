Akeredolu takes oath-of-office, says Ondo peoples’ welfare priority

Akure – The new governor of Ondo State, Chief Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has assured that he would renege on his campaign promise to make Ondo peoples’ welfare the focus of his administration.

He also said that the collective interest of the citizens would be upheld at all times.

Akeredolu gave the assurance on Friday in Akure in his address shortly after his inauguration as governor of the state.

“We listened to our people in the course of our campaign to all nooks and crannies of the state. We heard them loud and clear through their votes.

“We witnessed first-hand, the deplorable conditions under which they exist, and we are determined to make the difference with the specific mandate of redemption liberally handed over to us.

“Our platform for change is erected on strong pillars which consist of the core sectors of government activities that our blue print lays emphasis on,” he said.

According to him, these core sectors are finance and management of state resources, agriculture and natural resources, commerce and industrial development, education and technology, land, housing and environment, among others.

The governor said that the main mission of his administration was to lead a patriotic, highly inspired and competent team “to rescue the ship of our state”

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the state, and said that his administration would be anchored on five cardinal programmes predicated on “our platforms for change”

According to him, the programmes are Job Creation through Agriculture, Entrepreneurship and Industrialisation, Massive Infrastructural Development and Maintenance and Provision of Functional Growth and Technological Growth.

The others, he said were Provision of Accessible and Qualitative Healthcare and Social Service Delivery and Rural Development and Community Extension Services.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; Chief Bola Tinubu and Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

Others include Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni; former governor of Ogun, Chief Segun Osoba and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi.