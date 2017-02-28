APC Caucus Passes Vote of Confident On Gov. Obaseki

BENIN CITY: The Caucus of All Progressive Congress (APC) Edo State Chapter has passed a vote of confident on the Executive Governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki for his achievement within the first 100 days in office.
The vote of confident was passed on Governor Obaseki during the caucus meeting that took place in government house in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.
The chairman of the caucus and immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has commended the governor on his achievements on his first 100 days in office, describing it as a good way to start. Oshiomhole also described the governor’s commitment to develop technical education in the state as laudable, saying the education sector had the potential to create jobs for the teeming youths.
“I am very proud that this administration, within the first 100 days in office, has achieved so much. I commend your initiatives and determination of sustaining your electioneering promises and I want to assure Edo people that the state is in good hands, “he said.
Oshiomhole said that the governor’s partnership with foreign investors was also commendable, adding that there were emerging opportunities in the state that could be harnessed for economic development.
He, however, solicited the prayers and support of members of the party and Edo people for the present administration in the state, saying that the governor was on track with his policies.
Earlier, Gov. Obaseki thanked members of the party for their support for his administration, saying that the goal of his administration was to deliver good governance to the people of the state.
He said that the state government commencement rehabilitation work at the Benin Technical College and signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens Company among others in its 100 days in office.
The governor said that the MoU was to generate 1,000 Mega Watts of electricity for the state.
Others he said were rehabilitation of 45 roads across the state, ongoing restructuring of the State Universal Basic Education Board and the commencement of work at the fertiliser company in Edo north.
He said that his administration had also commenced Geographic Image system (GIS) capturing of land and houses in the state to ease issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).
The meeting, the first in the life of Gov. Obaseki-led administration, was attended by past and serving leaders of APC at the Federal, State and local government levels.
The Deputy Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu said the state is not making noise about its achievement in the last 100 days but rather the jobs being done in the state is speaking for the administration. “Edo people are happy because they have seen what the government of Obaseki is doing to improve the lives of the people”.
He said the administration don’t have any choice than to perform and get Edo State out of unemployment problem and put our state on the fast lane and reposition the state for development. “The governor is bringing his wealth of experience as an investors to make sure that Edo State becomes a hub not only on industries but also of agricultural produces”.
Shaibu express the readiness of the administration to ensure that the state produce Edo rice and other state will come to buy made in Edo rice which we hope will come to reality before December.
He said in terms of infrastructure the former governor Adams Oshiomhole has laid the foundation and the present governor is building on it. “The next level is on industrializing Edo and making Edo State a power hub, taking advantages of the geographical location of Edo to re-distribute electricity. A lot of activities are on and when all these activities is in top gear our street will be quiet because people will be busy working” he concluded.